Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Resources
More Obituaries for EVELYN HAGERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVELYN S. (Dumont) HAGERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EVELYN S. (Dumont) HAGERMAN Notice
HAGERMAN
EVELYN S. (nee Dumont)
Of Ambler, died peacefully on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Hagerman; loving mother of Lynn Lang (Tom), Kathryn O'Hara (Paul), and the late Anne Caffera; dear grandmother of four and twin sister of Eileen Sullivan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler, PA 19002. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cem. Donations to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address would be appreciated. Tributes and photos may be shared at

www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EVELYN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -