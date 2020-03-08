|
|
HAGERMAN
EVELYN S. (nee Dumont)
Of Ambler, died peacefully on February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Warren Hagerman; loving mother of Lynn Lang (Tom), Kathryn O'Hara (Paul), and the late Anne Caffera; dear grandmother of four and twin sister of Eileen Sullivan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler, PA 19002. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cem. Donations to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address would be appreciated. Tributes and photos may be shared at
www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020