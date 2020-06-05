HOSMEROf Rosemont, PA passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2020. She was 95 years old. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Eugene C. Hosmer and the loving mother of E. Chandler (Trish) Hosmer, Christopher (Barb) Hosmer, and Anne (John) Greenleaf. She was also the devoted grandmother of Cameron (Emily) Hosmer, Heather (John Crimins) Hosmer, Ted (Kristin) Hosmer, Julia Hosmer, Jack Greenleaf, and Audrey Greenleaf. She is the great grandmother of Jane, Samantha, Claire, and Hannah Hosmer. Mrs. Hosmer was the sister of the late Claire (Frank) Harms, Frank (Helen) Tiedeken, Jr., and Theodore (Jody) Tiedeken.Mrs. Hosmer was born in Phila. on Sept. 12, 1924 to Frank J. and Anna G. (nee Collins) Tiedeken, Sr.. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls in West Philadelphia before marrying and raising her children.The family would appreciate in lieu of any expressions of sympathy the donations be made to the Catholic Philopatrian Literary Institute 1923 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19103.Due to the pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. If there is any services planned in the future for the public this website will be updated as information becomes available.

