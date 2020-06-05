EVELYN T. (Tiedeken) HOSMER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOSMER
EVELYN T. (nee Tiedeken)
Of Rosemont, PA passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2020. She was 95 years old. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Eugene C. Hosmer and the loving mother of E. Chandler (Trish) Hosmer, Christopher (Barb) Hosmer, and Anne (John) Greenleaf. She was also the devoted grandmother of Cameron (Emily) Hosmer, Heather (John Crimins) Hosmer, Ted (Kristin) Hosmer, Julia Hosmer, Jack Greenleaf, and Audrey Greenleaf. She is the great grandmother of Jane, Samantha, Claire, and Hannah Hosmer. Mrs. Hosmer was the sister of the late Claire (Frank) Harms, Frank (Helen) Tiedeken, Jr., and Theodore (Jody) Tiedeken.
Mrs. Hosmer was born in Phila. on Sept. 12, 1924 to Frank J. and Anna G. (nee Collins) Tiedeken, Sr.. She was a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls in West Philadelphia before marrying and raising her children.
The family would appreciate in lieu of any expressions of sympathy the donations be made to the Catholic Philopatrian Literary Institute 1923 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19103.
Due to the pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. If there is any services planned in the future for the public this website will be updated as information becomes available.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved