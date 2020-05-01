EVELYN T. ROWE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWE
EVELYN T.
On April 24, 2020. Survived by relatives and friends. Service Monday, May 4th, 10 A.M., ERVINA WHITE BEAUFORD FUNERAL SERVICE, 2134 Stenton Ave., Phila., 215-927-4546. Burial, 1 P.M., Washington Crossing National Cem. A celebration of life of Evelyn T. Rowe will be scheduled at a future date when social distanc-ing restrictions are lifted. www.ewbfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved