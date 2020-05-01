ROWE
EVELYN T.
On April 24, 2020. Survived by relatives and friends. Service Monday, May 4th, 10 A.M., ERVINA WHITE BEAUFORD FUNERAL SERVICE, 2134 Stenton Ave., Phila., 215-927-4546. Burial, 1 P.M., Washington Crossing National Cem. A celebration of life of Evelyn T. Rowe will be scheduled at a future date when social distanc-ing restrictions are lifted. www.ewbfunerals.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.