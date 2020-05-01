EVELYN T. ROWE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWE
EVELYN T.
On April 24, 2020. Survived by relatives and friends. Service Monday, May 4th, 10 A.M., ERVINA WHITE BEAUFORD FUNERAL SERVICE, 2134 Stenton Ave., Phila., 215-927-4546. Burial, 1 P.M., Washington Crossing National Cem. A celebration of life of Evelyn T. Rowe will be scheduled at a future date when social distanc-ing restrictions are lifted. www.ewbfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service
2134 Stenton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19138
215-927-4546
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved