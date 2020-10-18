1/1
Evleen (Cawley) POST
Age 91, on October 14, 2020, of Ambler. Beloved wife of the late Vincent B. Post. Devoted mother of Vincent J. (Vicki) Post and Joanne (Don) Perry and loving grandmother of Alexandra, Harrison, Matthew, and Erin and Great-Grandmother of Ella. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 1565 Temple Dr., Maple Glen. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cem. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances to St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002, would be appreciated. Photos and tributes may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
