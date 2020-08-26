1/1
F. LEE MANGAN
70, of North Wales, on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynn (Merritt) Mangan, his wife of 33 years. Borough Manager of Lansdale for 35 years and Worcester Township for three years, retiring in 2015. "Drive-through" visitation between 10:00 and 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at HUFF & LAKJER Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Please remain in your vehicle throughout the visitation. Graveside services will be held privately in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. Contributions to Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002; or the American Heart and Stroke Association, 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; or to the North Penn VNA, PO Box 867, Lansdale, PA 19446.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Drive through at Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
August 25, 2020
My condolences to the Mangan family. Lee was acting Borough Manager when I was employed there. Lee was always friendly and when he walked through the Borough doors you knew he had the days challenges of the Borough on his mind. He touched the lives of those who knew him. God bless.
Kim Kariofillis
Coworker
August 25, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
