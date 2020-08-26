70, of North Wales, on August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynn (Merritt) Mangan, his wife of 33 years. Borough Manager of Lansdale for 35 years and Worcester Township for three years, retiring in 2015. "Drive-through" visitation between 10:00 and 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at HUFF & LAKJER Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Please remain in your vehicle throughout the visitation. Graveside services will be held privately in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather. Contributions to Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002; or the American Heart and Stroke Association
, 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; or to the North Penn VNA, PO Box 867, Lansdale, PA 19446.