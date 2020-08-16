WOLFORDFAITH E. (nee Gottman)
Age 75, died after a courageous fight against cancer. Faith is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, David E. Wolford, her sister, Charlene Gottman and nieces Laurie and Lisa and nephew Kurt. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Herbert J. Gottman. Born February 15, 1945 to Rose and Herbert Gottman in Roxborough, she attended Holy Family elementary school; was a 1962 graduate of Roxborough High School and completed her bachelor's and master's degrees at Temple University while working full time. Her work life reflects her interest in science and law, fields where she used her strong sense of analysis and organization.
Faith started her professional life working in the laboratory at the Philadelphia Blood Center. There she helped to develop modifications of the microplate system for the use in all laboratory phases of blood banking. Faith continued to apply her passion for science when she worked with the American Red Cross in Philadelphia as supervisor of the reference lab. There she was nationally recognized as one of the primary resources for identifying, matching, and obtaining rare blood types in the United States. After an administrative reorganization at Red Cross in the 1980s, Faith decided to change careers and became a paralegal at Rohm and Haas Chemical Company. She developed multiple skills in the business law department, eventually specializing in mergers and acquisitions. She retired from Rohm and Haas in 2007. An avid bicycler, she covered hundreds of miles on the back roads and bike paths of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. For many years, Faith participated in the MS City to Shore Bike Ride where she was able to use biking as a way to help others.
Faith enjoyed friends, travel, photography, live music, good books, biking, and her cats. She was a voracious reader, belonging to several book clubs including the Readers' Choice Book Group and the Andorra Library Mystery Book Club. She also volunteered with the Reading Buddies program where she encouraged students to enjoy reading.
Her travels took her to five of the seven continents. As she traveled, she developed her special interests in photography, camping, and cooking. She was a faithful supporter of the arts and Phila. history; subscribing to the Walnut Street Theater, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Faith was also a member of the General Meade Society.
She was active with the Roxborough High School alumni association where she maintained long friendships. As an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, she chaired the education committee where she hosted holiday festivals for children in the community. A Memorial Service will be held at the church when gatherings are again permitted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stray Cat Blues Cat Rescue https://www.straycatblues.org/
; or to the Montgomery County SPCA. https://montgomery countyspca.org/