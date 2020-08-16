I am so very sad to hear about Faith. I had the great fortune of working with her for many years in the Legal Group at Rohm and Haas. She was not only the most valued of colleagues, but a true friend. Faith was always willing to go above and beyond to get any job done and did so with a smile on her face. Her rye sense of humor was forever at the ready. Faith was a constant in my life for many years; she made work a fun and interesting place to be. We shared many interests, in French (I still have a dictionary she gave me), in music, in history, etc. She was as infinitely curious person. When Faith announced that she was going to retire, I was unclear how I was going to function moving forward. Even in the most turbulent of times, Faith remained calm, cool and collected. I recall on September 11, 2001, she came to my office and said that a plane had crashed into the WTC. A couple minutes later, she came to my office and matter-of-factly said, a second plane just crashed, maybe we should go home. I suspect that she is somewhere proofreading this tribute somehwere! Dave and Charlene, I send my heartfelt condolonces.

Patrick Cumberland