FAITH E. (Gottman) WOLFORD
1945 - 2020
WOLFORD
FAITH E. (nee Gottman)


Age 75, died after a courageous fight against cancer. Faith is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, David E. Wolford, her sister, Charlene Gottman and nieces Laurie and Lisa and nephew Kurt. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Herbert J. Gottman. Born February 15, 1945 to Rose and Herbert Gottman in Roxborough, she attended Holy Family elementary school; was a 1962 graduate of Roxborough High School and completed her bachelor's and master's degrees at Temple University while working full time. Her work life reflects her interest in science and law, fields where she used her strong sense of analysis and organization.
Faith started her professional life working in the laboratory at the Philadelphia Blood Center. There she helped to develop modifications of the microplate system for the use in all laboratory phases of blood banking. Faith continued to apply her passion for science when she worked with the American Red Cross in Philadelphia as supervisor of the reference lab. There she was nationally recognized as one of the primary resources for identifying, matching, and obtaining rare blood types in the United States. After an administrative reorganization at Red Cross in the 1980s, Faith decided to change careers and became a paralegal at Rohm and Haas Chemical Company. She developed multiple skills in the business law department, eventually specializing in mergers and acquisitions. She retired from Rohm and Haas in 2007. An avid bicycler, she covered hundreds of miles on the back roads and bike paths of Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. For many years, Faith participated in the MS City to Shore Bike Ride where she was able to use biking as a way to help others.
Faith enjoyed friends, travel, photography, live music, good books, biking, and her cats. She was a voracious reader, belonging to several book clubs including the Readers' Choice Book Group and the Andorra Library Mystery Book Club. She also volunteered with the Reading Buddies program where she encouraged students to enjoy reading.
Her travels took her to five of the seven continents. As she traveled, she developed her special interests in photography, camping, and cooking. She was a faithful supporter of the arts and Phila. history; subscribing to the Walnut Street Theater, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Faith was also a member of the General Meade Society.
She was active with the Roxborough High School alumni association where she maintained long friendships. As an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, she chaired the education committee where she hosted holiday festivals for children in the community. A Memorial Service will be held at the church when gatherings are again permitted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stray Cat Blues Cat Rescue https://www.straycatblues.org/; or to the Montgomery County SPCA. https://montgomery countyspca.org/

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Really sad to learn about Faith's passing. I had the utmost respect for Faith's professionalism as she supported the businesses. She was a wonderful colleague with whom to to work.
Ian Harris
Coworker
August 14, 2020
I was heartbroken to hear of Faith's passing.

Faith and I worked closely together at Rohm and Haas for years. She was an integral part of the Law Department, both in terms of her considerable professional contributions and her spirit.

Faith's work was impeccable. She took on so many roles and did them perfectly.

Yet when I think of Faith, it is her humor, warmth and humanity that come to mind. I think of her quick wit, and her classy and respectful way of talking with everyone under all circumstances. We worked on so many matters together, and she was always grace under pressure, thoughtful and caring. She was a dear friend.

My deepest sympathies to David, Charlene and the rest of Faith's family.

Celia Joseph



Celia Joseph
Coworker
August 9, 2020
I am heartened by the outpouring of affection that I see from so many people who worked with Faith Wolford at Rohm and Haas and now mourn her passing. Heartened especially because it shows that you don't have to bestrode the earth like an Ozymandias to have an impact on the lives of many people. Faith did this by simply being a decent person--honest, hardworking, cheerful, with a good sense of humor--who contributed to every project she worked on by her commitment to do whatever was necessary to make it a success. She was like so many at Rohm and Haas who did their work out of the spot light, but whose contributions, great and small, made Rohm and Haas a successful enterprise and a wonderful place to make your career.
John Stroebel
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Barbara Merriweather
Friend
August 8, 2020
I am so very sad to hear about Faith. I had the great fortune of working with her for many years in the Legal Group at Rohm and Haas. She was not only the most valued of colleagues, but a true friend. Faith was always willing to go above and beyond to get any job done and did so with a smile on her face. Her rye sense of humor was forever at the ready. Faith was a constant in my life for many years; she made work a fun and interesting place to be. We shared many interests, in French (I still have a dictionary she gave me), in music, in history, etc. She was as infinitely curious person. When Faith announced that she was going to retire, I was unclear how I was going to function moving forward. Even in the most turbulent of times, Faith remained calm, cool and collected. I recall on September 11, 2001, she came to my office and said that a plane had crashed into the WTC. A couple minutes later, she came to my office and matter-of-factly said, a second plane just crashed, maybe we should go home. I suspect that she is somewhere proofreading this tribute somehwere! Dave and Charlene, I send my heartfelt condolonces.
Patrick Cumberland
August 7, 2020
I am so sad to hear this and I send my deepest condolences to her family. I worked a lot with Faith over the years at ROH and she was the nicest person. She will be deeply missed.
Marlene J Campbell
Coworker
August 7, 2020
I am so terribly sorry to hear of Faith’s passing. My sincere condolences to the family. I worked with Faith at RH HQ fir many years. Faith a wonderful, kind person who was admired by everyone. She will
be missed by her RH family.
Jon Liss
Coworker
August 7, 2020
I worked with Faith in Rohm and Haas and remember her as my ’go to’ person for help in Legal. What a pleasant and sweet lady. May she rest in peace in the arms if the Lord
Kathleen Brinn
Coworker
August 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Faith’s family. I had the absolute pleasure to work with Faith for many years at Rohm and Haas. She was a consummate professional and such a nice and kind person.
Val Zajac
Coworker
August 5, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Faith's passing. Not only was she a trusted colleague who would do anything to get the job done, she was one of the kindest people I have ever known. My deepest sympathies to her husband, friends and family.
Cindy Zuk
Coworker
August 5, 2020
Faith was a lovely person and a beloved co-worker to all of us at Rohm and Haas. We truly appreciated her energy and compassion, and delighted in her playful spirit. If not for Faith's constant support, my transition to the Law Department would have been infinitely more challenging. You always knew when she was teasing from the merry twinkle in her eye. My prayers are with Dave and the family.
Tom Ermi
Family
August 4, 2020
I am devastated to hear this news. Faith was a coworker at Rohm and Haas, but also someone whose friendship I cherished. My love and condolences to Dave and the rest of Faith's family. I am so terribly sorry to learn this news.
Nancy Redd Lewis
Coworker
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Faith's passing. She was a friend and colleague at Rohm and Haas for so many years. She was a very special person, capable, caring and willing to tackle anything. My deepest sympathies to her husband David.
Gail Granoff
Coworker
August 4, 2020
David, We have thought of you and Faith over the years; you were loyal audience members early in Dan's career. Your presences were always appreciated. Our deepest sympathies for your loss. Faith was a special person.
Terry Novick & Bob Blacksberg
Coworker
August 4, 2020
I am shocked and deeply saddened at Faith's passing. Faith was truly the indispensable person in the Legal Department. She was the “go to” person for getting anything done. I worked as closely with her as anyone in my 31 years at RandH. Since retiring from RandH I have maintained consistent contact with her via FB. The world is a poorer place without her. My deepest sympathies to her husband Dave and her cats. Photo of Faith and me in my office at the time of her retirement from RandH.
John Stroebel
Coworker
August 4, 2020
Jan Valotta
Coworker
August 3, 2020
My deep sympathy to you and your family. I was fortunate to met Faith through the Readers Choice Book Club.
She will be missed.
Beth Cox
Elizabeth Cox
Friend
August 3, 2020
David,
I’m so sorry for your loss. Faith was a sweet lady and a dear friend and classmate. My condolences to you and the family.
Bob Darlington, Jr.
Classmate
August 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tess Gerould
Friend
August 3, 2020
We will miss you in our book club
Anna M Petersen
Friend
August 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Faith has passed away. I met Faith when I joined the book club Readers Choice, I looked forward to seeing her each month and discussing the book selections with her. And, I will miss the side conversations Faith and I had about our love of mystery books. God bless you, her family, during this difficult time.
Julie Simmons
Friend
August 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
