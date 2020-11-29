Age 80, of Phila., On Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of William Pacher Jr. Loving mother of James McColgan (Jacqueline), Kelly Fisher (nee McColgan) (Ronald) and Brian McColgan. Grandmother "Mom-Mom" of Melissa Tinney, Jessica Benson, James Benson, and the Fishers: Daniel, Kayleigh, Noelle and Ronald III. Great Grandmother "Mom-Mom Carrol" of Breanne, Ryan, Brayden, Chase, Colton and Jimmy. Also survived by sister Elizabeth, Nieces, Nephews and countless friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public services. Please visit her online memorial at www.forevermissed.com/faithcarrol-pacher
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Make-a-Wish-NJ https://wish.org/nj
. A Celebration of Life will be held in summer of 2021.