FAITH "CARROL" (CHENEY) PACHER
Age 80, of Phila., On Nov. 22, 2020. Beloved wife of William Pacher Jr. Loving mother of James McColgan (Jacqueline), Kelly Fisher (nee McColgan) (Ronald) and Brian McColgan. Grandmother "Mom-Mom" of Melissa Tinney, Jessica Benson, James Benson, and the Fishers: Daniel, Kayleigh, Noelle and Ronald III. Great Grandmother "Mom-Mom Carrol" of Breanne, Ryan, Brayden, Chase, Colton and Jimmy. Also survived by sister Elizabeth, Nieces, Nephews and countless friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public services. Please visit her online memorial at www.forevermissed.com/faithcarrol-pacher. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Make-a-Wish-NJ https://wish.org/nj. A Celebration of Life will be held in summer of 2021.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Faith was a good friend, extremely kind and caring. She always found time to stay in touch whether it was by getting together for a fun lunch, or simply a phone call or sending a sweet card. She had the knack for making others feel so special. I was honored to be her friend. I will miss her humor and her friendship. She will be deeply missed.
Dee Henrysen
Friend
