More Obituaries for FELIX MELLONI
FELIX MELLONI Notice
MELLONI
FELIX


Passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Orio); loving father of Felicia, Joseph, John (Tracy) and the late Michael (Terri) Melloni; dear grandfather of Alicia, Christina, John, and Michael; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing SUNDAY Evening 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. and MONDAY Morning 9:00 to 10:00 at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Prayer Service to follow Viewing MONDAY at 10:00 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery, 500 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Philadel-phia Access Center, 1832 S. 11th Street, Phila., PA 19148.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020
