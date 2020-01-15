|
|
FISHER
FERN L.
94 years of age, of St. Davids, PA, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas L. Lawless and Fern Roach Lawless. Survived by her sister Eileen Leonard, niece Deborah Diabo, sons Carter, Arthur and Sandy Fisher, as well as 3 grand-children. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to The Homecare and Hospice Foundation, Main Line Health, www.mainlinehealth.org/homecare or Radnor Memorial Library, radnorlibrary.org/donate. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. LANCASTER AVE., WAYNE PA, 610-989-9600.
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020