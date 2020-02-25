|
|
GOLDMAN
FLEURETTE
February 23, 2020 of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Wife of the late Eli Goldman. Mother of Jerry (Paula) Goldman, Neal (Ruth) Goldman and Michele (Sydney) Weinstein. Grandmother of Alex, Joseph (Sarah), Max, Louis (Marlena), Eliza, Sara
(Harris) and Gabby. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 A.M. at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. B), Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to the Boyer College of Music and Dance at Temple University,
www.temple.edu/boyer.
PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020