FLORA M. (Siciliano) GORDON
GORDON
FLORA M. (nee Siciliano)
89, left this world peacefully on May 17, 2020 at St. Mary's LTC in Cherry Hill, NJ where she felt loved as family and affectionately called "Home". Formerly from the Port Rich-mond Section of Philadelphia, she is survived by her seven children, Richard (Cathy), Carol Sariego (Tom), James (the late JoAnn), Diane Winkler (Gary), Kenneth (Patti), Steven (Donna) and Daniel (Grace). Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, she is also survived by her brother, Joseph Siciliano (Clare).
Due to the current restrictions, Flo's funeral and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Mary's Center Activities Department, 210 St. Mary's Drive, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. www.rrfunerals.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
