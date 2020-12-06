Passed away peacefully on December 3, 2020. Formerly of East Germantown. Predeceased by her husband Bernard; mother of Richard "Butchie" Jumper (Sharon), Theresa Phillips (Bob), Bernadette Quigley (Bob), Kathleen Graber, Debra Hubbard (the late Fred), the late Patrick, Susan Rios (Ray), and John (Gina). Grandmother of 37 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren; last surviving sibling to Edward, Mary, Hilda, Mary, Theresa, and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. at SAINT JUDE CHURCH AND SHRINE, 321 W. Butler Ave. Chalfont, Pa. 18914 where Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Mass will also be live-streamed for safe viewing. Please visit stjudechalfont.org
Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave. Phila. Pa. In lieu of flowers donations in Florence's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
