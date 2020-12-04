1/
Florence Abrams
91, passed away following a short illness on December 22020. Her beloved husband Marvin Abrams preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving daughters Susan Kaynes (Starrels), Marjorie Starrels and Susan Pelleg, and her adoring son Martin Abrams. Florence had five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was a resident of Anne's Choice in Warminster. Florence gave back to the community where she and Marvin were volunteers for fifteen years at Abington Hospital. She loved working at Bloomingdale's for over 30 years and enjoyed taking her family shopping there. She will be missed at the Anne's Choice bridge table where she was a consistent winner. She was a graduate of Temple University. Due to the family's wishes, services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abington Hospital Foundation, 1200 Old York Road, Abington PA, 19001. www.abingtonhealth.org. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
