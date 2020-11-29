November 24, 2020 of Bala Cynwyd, PA. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Bronstein; loving mother of Steven (Marcie) Bronstein, Lauren Heller and Erik (Steffanie) Bronstein; adoring grandmother of Jason (Lauren), Jennifer (Felix), Cody, Jake, Daniel (Marissa) and Matthew; cherished great-grandmother of Eloise; devoted sister of Arnold (Sandra) Kaminer. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
) www.levinefuneral.com