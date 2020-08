DEVEDJIAN





Passed away peacefully at home with family on August 2, 2020 from eye cancer. She was 82. Beloved wife of the late John Devedjian of 59 years, sister of Armen Hagopian (Oksana), sister-in-law of Samuel S. Devedjian, mother of Deborah and Jacquelyn (Timothy DeMirjian), and grandmother of Jenika, Derek, Caprice, and Brielle. Cherished by the Armenian-American community of Philadelphia for her caring, warmth, and flair.Memorial service to be held in the fall. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Armenian Martyrs Congregational Church (John & Florence Devedjian Memorial Picnic Fund), 100 N. Edmonds Ave, Havertown, PA 19083 or Armenian Sisters Academy, 440 Upper Gulph Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 welcomed.