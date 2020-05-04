FLORENCE E. "FLOSS" MCHENRY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCHENRY
FLORENCE E. "FLOSS"
Age 89 passed away suddenly on April 29. She was long time resident of Mayfair, Northeast Philadelphia.Born and raised in the city's Kensington neighbor-hood, Floss was the only child of the late Robert and E. Florence Penrose Stockman. She graduated from Kensington High School in 1949 and was employed as a secretary in the executive offices of the former Bell Telephone Company until 1954. She married her dashing Marine Joseph J. McHenry in 1953 and the couple moved to Mayfair after starting their family.
Floss was a parishioner of Christ Church in Old City and later a member of the Resur-rection Episcopal Church in Mayfair where she volunteered on the Altar committee. She was a career homemaker and a noted cook. At family gather-ings, everyone enjoyed her crumb cake, rice pudding and roast beef and gravy. She enjoyed her Club get togethers, socializing with Joe, his siblings and their spouses.
Floss was widowed at a young age when the love of her life, Joe passed away in 1983. She was a loving caretaker of her parents, family, neighborhood and church friends who needed her help. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who fondly remember playing board games and how tolerant she was of their cheating.
She was predeceased by her oldest child Joseph J. Jr. in 2016 and daughter-in-law Elizabeth McHenry in 2004. Floss is survived by her children Karen McHenry of Philadelphia, Robert McHenry (Lisa) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ellen Maxwell (Stu) of Black-wood, NJ, Richard McHenry (Gretchen) of Bala Cynwyd and daughter-in-law Kate McHenry of Boothwyn. She was a proud grandmother to Sarah, Thomas and Joseph Maxwell; Daniel, Maura, Kaleena, Michelle, Gabrielle, Hunter and Dillon McHenry, and Rory Valerio; and her much-loved great-grandchildren: Olivia Pohupka, Aubrey Sherwood, Hogan and Mae McHenry and Tessa and Talia Valerio. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings no Services are planned at this time but a celebration of Floss's life will happen when it is safe for everyone. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 North Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved