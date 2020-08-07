FRITZ





Age 95, formerly of Phila., passed away peacefully on July 15th, 2020 in Ghent, NY. She is predeceased by her husband Robert who passed in 2015. A graduate of Frankford High School in Phila., Flossie attended classes at the University of Pennsylvania. Her father, Joseph Skalski, and his wife Helen ran a grocery store on Tackawanna Street. She is survived by her children Becky Fritz, Robert Fritz Jr., Amy (Fritz) Bairstow and Karen (Fritz) Hassett. For further information and to be added on the mailing list for the memorial, please reach out to Bond Funeral Home Valatie NY