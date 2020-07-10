D'AMICO(Hrapczynski)Of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center. She was 98 years old. Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Alfred D'Amico. She will be sadly missed by her two loving daughters, Christina Heaton and Anita D'Amico Stambouly (Joseph); Brother: Richard Hrapczynski; Her grandsons: David Heaton and Richard Beadon; and three great grandchildren: Mason, Ryan and Hailey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Saturday from 10:15 to 11 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to Life St. Mary's, 2500 Northgate Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053.

