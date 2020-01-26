|
FEGELEY
FLORENCE M. "FLOSS"
(nee Kitchenman)
Passed peacefully Jan. 21, 2020 while a resident of the Phila-delphia Protestant Home. Floss is survived by her 4 children and their spouses. Also survived by 10 granddaughters and 7 great grandchildren. Remem-brances can be sent to Michael at 129 Franklin Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Floss's name to the Philadelphia Protestant Home, 6500 Tabor Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020