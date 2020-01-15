|
FLORENCE M. (nee DeFrancesco)
Passed away on January 14, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of Maryellen (Thomas) Pappalardo, Rochelle (Dennis) Mongello, and the late Nicholas Notto Jr.; grandmother of Nicole, Lisa (Armand), Kristin, and Dennis; great grandmother of Gianna, Joseph, and Nicholas; Sister of Joseph (Rosemarie) and Thomas (Angie); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church, 2901 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19148.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020