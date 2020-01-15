Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
10th and Bigler Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
10th and Bigler Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE NOTTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE M. (DeFrancesco) NOTTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE M. (DeFrancesco) NOTTO Notice
NOTTO
FLORENCE M. (nee DeFrancesco)
Passed away on January 14, 2020 at age 91. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas; loving mother of Maryellen (Thomas) Pappalardo, Rochelle (Dennis) Mongello, and the late Nicholas Notto Jr.; grandmother of Nicole, Lisa (Armand), Kristin, and Dennis; great grandmother of Gianna, Joseph, and Nicholas; Sister of Joseph (Rosemarie) and Thomas (Angie); also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY morning from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Stella Maris Church, 2901 S. 10th St., Phila., PA 19148.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -