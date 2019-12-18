Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE SHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE M. (Sobolik) SHAW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE M. (Sobolik) SHAW Notice
SHAW
FLORENCE M. (Sobolik)


95, of Delaware, formerly of Phila., PA on December 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward Shaw, devoted mother of Bruce (MaryJane), Alan (Donna), Paul and Brian (Carolyn). Grandmother of 8 grandchildren; 1 late grandchild and 5 great-grand children; 1 brother and 4 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. December 21, 2019 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Sat. 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -