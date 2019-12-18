|
|
SHAW
FLORENCE M. (Sobolik)
95, of Delaware, formerly of Phila., PA on December 14, 2019. Loving wife of the late Edward Shaw, devoted mother of Bruce (MaryJane), Alan (Donna), Paul and Brian (Carolyn). Grandmother of 8 grandchildren; 1 late grandchild and 5 great-grand children; 1 brother and 4 sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. December 21, 2019 9:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Sat. 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019