WALLACE
FLORENCE M. (nee Oliveri)
Of Rosemont, PA, on February 4, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Gabriella (nee Polo) Oliveri and the loving sister of the late Anthony Oliveri, Rose Reifsnyder, Alex, and Anne Oliveri. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Wallace's name to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Road, #402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated.
