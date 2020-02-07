Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE M. (Oliveri) WALLACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE M. (Oliveri) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE
FLORENCE M. (nee Oliveri)


Of Rosemont, PA, on February 4, 2020. She is the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Gabriella (nee Polo) Oliveri and the loving sister of the late Anthony Oliveri, Rose Reifsnyder, Alex, and Anne Oliveri. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M., in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083, and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Mrs. Wallace's name to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 150 Monument Road, #402, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stretch Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -