WARD
FLORENCE M. (nee Groody)
On December 2, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 100. Wife of the late James J. Ward. Devoted mother of Mimi Craig (Frank), James J. Ward, III and Ginner Farrell (Jack). Sister of Julieann Groody; 11 grand-children and 14 great grand-children. Funeral Mass Monday Dec. 9th, 11:30 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing Sunday Eve 7-9 P.M. and Monday 10:30 - 11:30 A.M.at Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Florence Ward Scholarship Fund @ LaSalle H.S., 8605 Chelten-ham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019