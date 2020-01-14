|
YUNGMAN
FLORENCE "FLO" MAE
(nee Jones)
92, of Valley Forge passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at the Einstein Medical Center Montgomery surrounded by her loving husband of 68 years, A. Joseph Yungman, her son, Robert J. Yungman and son in law, Vincent M. Pompo. Born on August 21, 1927 in Forest City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Franklin G. and Mollie (Telban) Jones. Florence would later move to Binghamton, NY and would soon meet the love of her life, Joe. They moved to Columbus, OH, started a family, and eventually returned to Pennsylvania to build their dream home on Valley Forge Mountain.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday January 18, 2020 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA 19087, from 9:00-10:00 A.M. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at the Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard, 2000 Valley Forge Park Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association Community Services, 1109 DeKalb Street, Norristown PA 19401. Please visit
www.phoenixvillefuneralhome.com for more information. Funeral arrangements are in the care of CAMPBELL ENNIS KLOTZBACH FUNERAL HOME, Phoenixville PA.
