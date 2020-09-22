1/
FLORENCE (Podlawski) MALOPOLSKI
FLORENCE (NEE PODLAWSKI) Sept. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Sr. Loving mother of David Archibald, Harry Archibald, and Anthony M. Jr. (Susanne). Sadly missed by two grandchildren Brian and Dylan. Survived by her sisters Rosalind Henry and Dolores Valenta. Relative and friends are invited to viewing Thursday 10 A.M. Funeral Services 11 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila. PA. 19134 (cor. Salmon St.) Interment Oakland Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
