On July 19, 2020. Of Lansdale, PA formerly of Warrington. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Henry Miniscalco. Loving mother of Richard Miniscalco (Genie), Susan Bilotti (Joseph), Henry Miniscalco (the late Donna), Ron Miniscalco (Donna), Gina Karras (Tasso); 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Calvin Pashley. Predeceased by a brother William Pashley and sister Eleanor Paulson. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Florence to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Pediatric Epilepsy Program, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arr. made with THE EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Amber and Conshohocken.