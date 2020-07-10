GUBERNICKPassed away on July 8, 2020. Daughter of the late Rose and Harry Schweon, Florence was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Gubernick: Loving mother of Andrea (Norman) Sobel and Joan Gubernick (Alan) Ruttenberg; Dear sister of the late David Schweon: Sister-In-Law of Iris Schweon; Devoted grandmother of Rachel and Nicholas, Matthew and Rebecca, Seth, Alissa and Aaron, Danielle and Terence, Amber and Nicolas. adoring great-grandmother to Lilia, Keaton, Sloane, Hadley, Timothy and Aisling. In addition, she is survived by her many beloved nieces, nephews and dear extended family. She volunteered with Hadassah and was a founding member of Congregations of Shaare Shamayim in Philadelphia. Her biggest pleasure was to spend time with the Gubernick and Schweon families, her friends, but above all she treasured the many visits from her grandchildren at her home in Margate, New Jersey. Services and interment are private. Contributions may be made to Moss Rehabilitation/Einstein Healthcare Network and Abramson Senior Care.

