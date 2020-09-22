1/
FLORENCE R. (NEE PODLAWSKI) MALOPOLSKI
FLORENCE R. (NEE PODLAWSKI) Sept. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Sr. Loving mother of David Archibald, Harry Archibald, and Anthony M. Jr. (Susanne). Sadly missed by two grandchildren Brian and Dylan. Survived by her sisters Rosalind Henry and Dolores Valenta. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Thursday 10 A.M. Funeral Services 11 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA. 19134 (cor. Salmon St.) Interment Oakland Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Floss was Our great next door neighbor for almost 40 years. I really enjoyed our daily backyard conversations. She was always a wonderful listener. Although we moved out of the neighborhood, We always thought of her well-being. Rest In Peace, Floss!
Janice and George Nightlinger
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
September 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
