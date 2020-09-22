Or Copy this URL to Share

FLORENCE R. (NEE PODLAWSKI) Sept. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Sr. Loving mother of David Archibald, Harry Archibald, and Anthony M. Jr. (Susanne). Sadly missed by two grandchildren Brian and Dylan. Survived by her sisters Rosalind Henry and Dolores Valenta. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Thursday 10 A.M. Funeral Services 11 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA. 19134 (cor. Salmon St.) Interment Oakland Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store