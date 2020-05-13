SILVERMAN
FLORENCE (nee Supak)
On May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Robert (Amy) Silverman, Joan (Max Asbock) Silverman and Randi (Alan Tafapolsky) Silverman; dear sister of Kay Jaslow; devoted grandmother of Jessi, Seth, Nina, Alex, Naomi and Allison; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear sister Dorothy Lonker and dear brother Sidney Supak. Services and interment are private. Known to friends and family as Florence, Tobye, Flossie and/or Feggie, Florence attended the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University at a time when it was rare for women to attend college. While at the University of Pennsylvania, she was a member of the women's varsity basketball team. Later in life she was an avid volunteer with the Better Business Bureau. Contributions in her memory may be made to Camp Airy & Louise Awesome Fund (airylouise.org) or Feeding America (feedingamerica.org). www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
FLORENCE (nee Supak)
On May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Robert (Amy) Silverman, Joan (Max Asbock) Silverman and Randi (Alan Tafapolsky) Silverman; dear sister of Kay Jaslow; devoted grandmother of Jessi, Seth, Nina, Alex, Naomi and Allison; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear sister Dorothy Lonker and dear brother Sidney Supak. Services and interment are private. Known to friends and family as Florence, Tobye, Flossie and/or Feggie, Florence attended the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University at a time when it was rare for women to attend college. While at the University of Pennsylvania, she was a member of the women's varsity basketball team. Later in life she was an avid volunteer with the Better Business Bureau. Contributions in her memory may be made to Camp Airy & Louise Awesome Fund (airylouise.org) or Feeding America (feedingamerica.org). www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.