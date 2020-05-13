FLORENCE (Supak) SILVERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FLORENCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SILVERMAN
FLORENCE (nee Supak)
On May 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; loving mother of Robert (Amy) Silverman, Joan (Max Asbock) Silverman and Randi (Alan Tafapolsky) Silverman; dear sister of Kay Jaslow; devoted grandmother of Jessi, Seth, Nina, Alex, Naomi and Allison; loving aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear sister Dorothy Lonker and dear brother Sidney Supak. Services and interment are private. Known to friends and family as Florence, Tobye, Flossie and/or Feggie, Florence attended the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University at a time when it was rare for women to attend college. While at the University of Pennsylvania, she was a member of the women's varsity basketball team. Later in life she was an avid volunteer with the Better Business Bureau. Contributions in her memory may be made to Camp Airy & Louise Awesome Fund (airylouise.org) or Feeding America (feedingamerica.org). www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved