Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery
502 E. Springfield Road
Springfield, PA
Shiva
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the late residence
Shiva
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the late residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the late residence
FLORENCE ""PECKI"" (Sherman) WITONSKY

FLORENCE ""PECKI"" (Sherman) WITONSKY Notice
WITONSKY
FLORENCE "PECKI"
(nee Sherman)


On December 29, 2019. Wife of Carl Witonsky. Mother of Seth Witonsky and Peter (Donna) Witonsky. Sister of Esther (Lionel) Arlan and Joe (Sabina) Sherman. Grandmother of Alexandra Witonsky. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 12 Noon precisely at the Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, 502 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment to follow. Shiva will be observed on Thursday at the home of Peter and Donna Witonsky. Shiva will continue at the late residence Friday and Sunday 12 Noon - 3 P.M., and Monday and Tuesday 6 - 8 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org, or to Cape May Bird Observatory, www.njaudubon.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
