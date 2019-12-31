|
|
WITONSKY
FLORENCE "PECKI"
(nee Sherman)
On December 29, 2019. Wife of Carl Witonsky. Mother of Seth Witonsky and Peter (Donna) Witonsky. Sister of Esther (Lionel) Arlan and Joe (Sabina) Sherman. Grandmother of Alexandra Witonsky. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 12 Noon precisely at the Chapel at Mt. Sharon Cemetery, 502 E. Springfield Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment to follow. Shiva will be observed on Thursday at the home of Peter and Donna Witonsky. Shiva will continue at the late residence Friday and Sunday 12 Noon - 3 P.M., and Monday and Tuesday 6 - 8 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org, or to Cape May Bird Observatory, www.njaudubon.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019