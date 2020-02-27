Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 886-7111
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Rd
N Cape May, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cape May County Veterans Cemetery
Crest Haven Rd
Cape May Court House, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORITA SAVIDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORITA SAVIDGE

Send Flowers
FLORITA SAVIDGE Notice
SAVIDGE
FLORITA
Age 95 of North Cape May, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Survived by children Patricia (Matthew) Kennedy, David Jr. (Joan), Kevin (Margaret), and Donna, son-in-law Douglas Guidotti, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband David F., Sr (2004) and daughter Theresa Guidotti. A Mass of Christian Burial for Florita will be held 11am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call prior to mass from 9am-10:30am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORITA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -