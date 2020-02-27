|
|
|
SAVIDGE
FLORITA
Age 95 of North Cape May, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Survived by children Patricia (Matthew) Kennedy, David Jr. (Joan), Kevin (Margaret), and Donna, son-in-law Douglas Guidotti, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband David F., Sr (2004) and daughter Theresa Guidotti. A Mass of Christian Burial for Florita will be held 11am on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call prior to mass from 9am-10:30am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020