FLOYD WM. NELLETT
NELLETT
FLOYD WM.
97, of Horsham, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he is survived by his 5 children, Charles E. Nellett (Katherine), M. Beverly Huffman (Alan), Floyd W. Nellett Jr. (Susan), Marc W. Nellett (Kathleen), and Barbara G. Martens (David); 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; sister, Helen Hiller and brother-in-law, Robert Leach. Services and Interment will be held privately.
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
May 10, 2020
Matthew Foster
