NELLETT
FLOYD WM.
97, of Horsham, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he is survived by his 5 children, Charles E. Nellett (Katherine), M. Beverly Huffman (Alan), Floyd W. Nellett Jr. (Susan), Marc W. Nellett (Kathleen), and Barbara G. Martens (David); 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grand-children; sister, Helen Hiller and brother-in-law, Robert Leach. Services and Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.