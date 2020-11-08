1/1
Folgore (Bruni) CIAMPAGLIA
1937 - 2020
83, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Albert, who passed away just 12 days before her on October 13, 2020. Born January 21, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA at the end of the Depression, she was the oldest daughter of the late Dominic and Bertha Bruni. Folgore, the girl with the unusual name, inherited her namesake from an aunt that died as a teenager. It is Italian for thunder bolt, the bolt that lights up the sky. Thus, began her belief of duty to the family. Folgore graduated from South Philadelphia High School for Girls. She married her high school sweetheart the late Albert Ciampaglia, on February 1, 1958 in the middle of a blizzard. She raised 2 wonderful sons who went on to give her 4 equally wonderful grandchildren. She was a natural leader, wonderful sister, devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crosswords, crocheting, cooking and most of all, her family. Surviving are sons Robert Ciampaglia and wife Teresa of Westminster and Michael Ciampaglia and wife Rene of New Market; sister Nina Buonpastore of Blackwood, NJ and Anita Feliciano of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Steven, Melanie, Julia, Cameron; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private entombment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Services and arrangements provided by PRITTS FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
