FORMERLY MARY MCBRIDE Sr. M. CHRISTOPHERMCBRIDE, IHM
Sr. M. CHRISTOPHER MCBRIDE, IHM On November 21, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Bartholomew Vincent McBride and Elizabeth Rose (Miller), her sisters, Betty Jane Strausser and Ann Louise Ruane. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Nov. 28, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
