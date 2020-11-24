Sr. M. CHRISTOPHER MCBRIDE, IHM On November 21, 2020. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Bartholomew Vincent McBride and Elizabeth Rose (Miller), her sisters, Betty Jane Strausser and Ann Louise Ruane. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Nov. 28, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home c/o IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by: DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC., West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store