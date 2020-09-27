1/1
FRANCES A. "Fran" (COSTANZO) HUGHES
Sept. 23, 2020, beloved wife of the late James J., loving mother of Vincent (Jenny), Michael (Theresa), Daniel (Peggy) and Annemarie (Gregory) Smith, also survived by 10 grandchildren and her great grandchild Seamus. Dear sister of Maryjane Wagner. Family and close friends are invited to attend Fran's Memorial Gathering Wed. 8:15 - 10:00 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St., Phila., PA 19148. Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Int. Magnolia Cem. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Fran's memory to John W. Hallahan Alumnae Assoc., 311 N. 19th St., Phila. PA 19103 or The Catholic Daughters of The Americas, 10 West 71st St., New York, NY 10023. www.petnerfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
