Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Died March 3, 2020. Survived by her brother Theodore Lewis; loving Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Sadly missed by her cat Paige. She is preceded in death by her parents' George and Ruth (Ingram) Lewis and her brother Robert Ingram. Franni is the former Secretary of Media Members Credit Union (Inquirer Credit Union) and worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer for 30 years in the advertising department before retiring in 1988. She was a longtime member of Olivet Covenant Presbyterian Church. Franni enjoyed traveling, going to Lancaster and going to New York Broadway shows. Franni was a devoted friend to Carlos and Maryanne. Services and Interment are private. Arr. DINAN FUNERAL HOME, PHILA. Condolences may also be sent to:

www.dinanfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 9, 2020
