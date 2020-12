On Nov. 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William R. Braunsberg, loving mother of Susan O'Donnell, Judy Wacker, and William Braunsberg. Grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 2. Family and friends are invited to her viewing Wed at 9:30 A.M. and to participate in her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St John the Baptist Church, 119 Rector St., Phila. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place and adhered to. www.fitzpatrickfuneral.com