FRANCES E. COOK
1938 - 2020
82, of Feasterville passed on May 14, 2020. She was born in Phila., on March 30, 1938 to the late Frank and Elsie (Zimath) Gimmi. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond "Donald" Cook for 60 years until his passing in 2019. She enjoyed a long career in retail banking as a customer service representative for Frankford Trust Bank and its successors. Fran and Don spent many years as members of the Philadelphia Quartett Club with their lifelong friends and neighbors and always enjoyed participating in the weekly shuffleboard leagues.
She is survived by her children Donna Kilbride (Paul) and Paul Cook (Lisa); grandchildren Matthew, Christine, Alison Kilbride, and Angela and Grant Cook; as well as her dear sister Carol Marshall. Due to current public health restrictions services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirk & Nice Funeral Home
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
