DiFRONZO
FRANCES E.
on February 13, 2020, age 97, of Manatawny Manor, formerly of Paoli. Sister of Anthony and Ralph DiFronzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and grandnieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Feb. 19th, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Norbert's Church in Paoli, Pa. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester. Viewing Wednesday morning, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Missionary Sisters of Charity, 620 DeKalb St, Norris-town, PA. 19401.
