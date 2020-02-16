Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Norbert’s Church
Paoli, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Norbert’s Church in Paoli
Paoli, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES DiFRONZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES E. DiFRONZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES E. DiFRONZO Notice
DiFRONZO
FRANCES E.
on February 13, 2020, age 97, of Manatawny Manor, formerly of Paoli. Sister of Anthony and Ralph DiFronzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and grandnieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Feb. 19th, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Norbert's Church in Paoli, Pa. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester. Viewing Wednesday morning, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Missionary Sisters of Charity, 620 DeKalb St, Norris-town, PA. 19401.

Funeral Services by ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -