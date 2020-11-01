1/1
FRANCES (nee JAKOMINICH) HOJLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, passed away on October 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Jakominich, sister of the late John Jakominich, and mother of the late Dennis J. Zebrowski. Nana of Luke Zebrowski, Dana Sheck, Granny Fran of Autumn and Lindsey Zebrowski and Cody, Luke and Alizabeth Rael-Tingley. Frances was a proud Little Flower HS '49 graduate, and a 35 year employee of the US Dept. of Defense and the Administrative Assistant at the Natl. Assoc. of Letter Carriers for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday November 4th at 9 A.M. in St. Dominic's Church followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, your donations to St. Dominic's Church 8500 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136 would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.
6709-11 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved