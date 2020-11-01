Age 89, passed away on October 28, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Jakominich, sister of the late John Jakominich, and mother of the late Dennis J. Zebrowski. Nana of Luke Zebrowski, Dana Sheck, Granny Fran of Autumn and Lindsey Zebrowski and Cody, Luke and Alizabeth Rael-Tingley. Frances was a proud Little Flower HS '49 graduate, and a 35 year employee of the US Dept. of Defense and the Administrative Assistant at the Natl. Assoc. of Letter Carriers for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday November 4th at 9 A.M. in St. Dominic's Church followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, your donations to St. Dominic's Church 8500 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19136 would be appreciated.