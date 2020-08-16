1/
FRANCES J. CANNON
CANNON
FRANCES J.
Died peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 in Garnet Valley, PA. Born January 11, 1951, to the late Frank and Helen (McDermott) Donlon. Fran is survived by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Charles F. Cannon Sr., son Charles Jr. (Johanna), daughter Paige, and sister Sue Connelly (Tom). She is missed by her many friends as well as her colleagues at McCreesh, McCreesh & Cannon. She graduated from Archbishop Prendergast HS and Widener University Law School. Fran requested that no service be held and that she be remembered in happier times.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
