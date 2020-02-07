|
MAZZONI
FRANCES L. "TOOKIE" (Graff)
89 years old. Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday February 10 after 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass beginning at 10 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Montgomery County Down Syndrome Interest Group, P.O. Box 703, Blue Bell, PA 19422.
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020