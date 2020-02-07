Home

POWERED BY

Services
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
8504 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES MAZZONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES L. "TOOKIE" (Graff) MAZZONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES L. "TOOKIE" (Graff) MAZZONI Notice
MAZZONI
FRANCES L. "TOOKIE" (Graff)


89 years old. Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday February 10 after 9 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA followed by her Funeral Mass beginning at 10 A.M. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Montgomery County Down Syndrome Interest Group, P.O. Box 703, Blue Bell, PA 19422.

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -