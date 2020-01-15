Home

Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
FRANCES (DiDonato) LONGO

FRANCES (DiDonato) LONGO Notice
LONGO
FRANCES (nee DiDonato)
Owner of Longos Discount, passed away on January 14, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph N.; Loving Mother of Jodieann and Joseph Jr. (Lori); Dear Grandmother of Joseph III and Dana; Sister of Rita, Stella, Fred, Nick (Linda), and Joe; Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on FRIDAY Morning from 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
