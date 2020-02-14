The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
More Obituaries for FRANCES MAGUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES M. (McLaughlin) MAGUIRE

FRANCES M. (McLaughlin) MAGUIRE Notice
MAGUIRE
FRANCES M. (nee McLaughlin)


Age 84, on February 12, 2020, of Wyndmoor. Survived by her husband James J. Maguire, her children, James J. Maguire, Jr. (Lisa), Susan M. Maguire, Christopher J. Maguire (Ellen), Timothy J. Maguire (Julia), Megan Maguire Nicoletti (Sean O'Hara), Colleen Maguire, Frances M. Glomb (John), and Tara M. Maguire, her sisters Margie McLaughlin Smith and Mary McLaughlin Way. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Saturday, February 15th at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Ave., Phila., PA 19118.

(JACOB F. RUTH)

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020
