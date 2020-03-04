|
|
RAFFERTY
FRANCES M.
Of Townsend, MA formerly of East Lansdowne, PA passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Animal lover. Sister of the late John E. Rafferty. Loving Aunt of Sean (Kimberly) Rafferty and Linda A. (Karl Sandhu) Rafferty. Great-aunt of Matthew and Sean Rafferty. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation 10-11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 57 S. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083 followed by her funeral service at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family request contributions in her memory be made to the National Greyhound Founda-tion, Inc., P.O. Box 638, Homosassa, FL 34487.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020