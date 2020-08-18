TEESDALE-CLEARY





Of Sea Isle City, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2020. Fran was the beloved wife of Francis X. Teesdale who passed away in 1992 and Joseph A. Cleary who passed away in 2006. She is survived by her loving children Rosemary Stroup, Teresa McDaniel, Gregory Teesdale, Francis X. Teesdale Jr. (Chick), the late Kathleen Teesdale, Joseph Teesdale, Patricia Szkotak, Barbara Johnson, Christopher Teesdale, Brian Teesdale, Sheila Rourke and James Teesdale; her caring grandchildren Charles and Jacob Stroup, Patrick, Benjamin, Colleen, Maggie, Mack and Mark McDaniel, G. Michael and Zach Teesdale, Kendra Tang, Megan Curran and Conor Teesdale, Jacob, Belle and Lyon Teesdale, Kelli Ann and Tim Fenimore, Eliza Szkotak, Erin, Kevin and Brian Cloud, Christina Strouse, Ed, Kevin and Joe Rourke, Grace, Kaylee, Julia and Olivia Teesdale. Also surviving are her brother Joseph P. Lyons (Mary) and 11 great grand-children. Fran was raised in Upper Darby, PA. Graduate of Mercy Fitzgerald Nursing in 1953. Resident of Sea Isle, NJ. Member of the Catholic Daughters. Relatives and friends are invited to participate in Fran's Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Thurs., Aug. 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243.Her Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Jeffries and Keates Life Celebration Home Facebook page. Int. Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers memorial contri-butions in Fran's memory to St. Joseph's R.C. Church would be appreciated by her family. To share your fondest memories of Fran visit

www.lifecelebration.com.

Family service by JEFFRIES & KEATES of Northfield.



