FRANCES (nee Miley) MAGUIRE
Age 79, of Newtown


Square, formerly of Yeadon, on September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Maguire Sr.; loving mother of William J. Jr., Maureen Stephenson (Michael), Michelle McMaster (Robert), Frances Hickson (Matthew); dear sister of the Elizabeth Walsh (the late Andrew), John "Jack" Miley (Cecilia), Kathryn Grigg (Joseph); also survived by 7 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Friday, September 11th, 9:30 to 10:45 AM followed by her Funeral Mass, 11:00 AM, St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, 620 W. Germantown Pk, Ste 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 orLittle Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave, Phila. PA 19143. Online condolenceswww.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
